Baldur's Gate 3 player loses Honor Mode save deep into Act 3, only to be rescued after Larian reconstructs a "custom save file" for them

Larian Studios continues to prove its one of the best companies in the business by manually reconstructing one player's lost Baldur's Gate 3 save file.

Baldur's Gate 3 is a pretty massive game on all fronts. There's boatloads of dialogue, tons of characters, and a near-untraceable number of cascading choices. But that also means the game is doubly susceptible to unexpected bugs like, let's say, your main character inexplicably disappearing during the game's final act.

That's exactly what happened to Redditor Lastion_Rabbit while playing on the hardest difficulty, Honor Mode, which also limits saves to one slot to avoid save scumming tactics. The player's main character supposedly vanished into thin air, along with their inventory, character portrait, and crucial game-progressing items. "The remaining party was now stranded in a location where you cannot fast travel," the player explained.

The Honor Mode player had "lost pretty much all hope" before deciding to contact Larian Studios with low expectations. "I didn't really expect a reply either," they added. "I did get a reply though the same day from a person named Victor, and he told me exactly what to do." After sending through a save file, the developer team supposedly "created sort of a custom save file in Honor Mode for me, where my character was restored!" The player then beat Honor Mode and earned the golden dice on the very same day.

Larian's CEO Swen Vincke jumped onto social media to "sing the praises of our support team and the devs behind them" after hearing the valiant story. "They really are something special. They do this kind of thing spontaneously, without being told, demonstrating they are made of the right stuff and that they truly care. Happy to see it," Vincke said.

In other news, Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 arrives in September with official modding tools, and Larian grants us permission to give Lae’zel a mullet.