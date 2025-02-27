This slick roguelike deckbuilder is shoulder-to-shoulder with Balatro and Slay the Spire on Steam top sellers, and its dev is feeling the pressure: "The definition of walking among giants"

A new dice-focused roguelike deckbuilder called Die in the Dungeon is making waves, quickly rocketing up the genre's top seller charts on Steam where it now sits among massive hits like Balatro and Slay the Spire.

"The definition of walking among giants," developer Atico says in a Bluesky post, with an image showing Die in the Dungeon sitting between Balatro and Slay the Spire on Steam's roguelike deckbuilder top sellers chart. "No pressure!" In the time since that post went live, Die in the Dungeon has dropped a spot – but a bronze medal against two of the genre's biggest titans is no slight accomplishment.

Die in the Dungeon (2025 Steam Release Date Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Die in the Dungeon hit Steam Early Access on February 21, and as the devs note in another Bluesky post, the game has garnered "800+ reviews in just 5 days!!! We couldn't have asked for a better launch, thank you!!" That volume of exclamation points probably helps communicate just how nice a launch like this is for an indie dev.

The gimmick here is that you roll a bunch of dice that represent different actions like attacking or healing, slotting each of them into a big board to determine your actions for a round. My colleague Austin fell in love with a Die in the Dungeon demo that was released back in 2023, writing "I haven't felt this way about a roguelike since I first played Slay the Spire." Sadly, that demo's no longer available, but with a 25% launch discount taking the game under $10 in price, it's a low-risk purchase, anyway.

