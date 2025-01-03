This slick Hades-style action roguelike with 92% positive reviews mysteriously vanished from Steam and the devs say they don't know why

A lovely-looking action roguelike in the vein of Hades called Realm of Ink has just disappeared from Steam, and even the devs themselves aren't sure why.

"We wanted to inform you that Realm of Ink has been removed from the Steam store," developer Leap Studio says in a blog post. "Unfortunately, we are currently unaware of the specific reason for this action, but we are doing our best to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We understand that this may cause confusion and concern, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. Please rest assured that we are doing everything we can to get the game back online. We would also like to reassure you that the development of Realm of Ink will continue as planned."

Realm of Ink - Official Early Access Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Realm of Ink had been in Steam Early Access since September 26, and while the 1.0 launch was initially scheduled for January 2025 - that's this month, folks - it was recently delayed to March "to deliver a game worthy of your trust and enthusiasm," as Leap Studio put it.

There's no immediately obvious reason why Valve might have pulled down Realm of Ink, but it seems Leap Studio's entire developer page has been pulled down as well. As of this December archive of the Steam page it had 92% positive reviews, and with its beautiful art and tried-and-tested action mechanics, it's easy to see why. "Hades with Okami visuals" is not a pitch you've got to work too hard to sell me on. Here's hoping the situation gets resolved - and soon - because it'd be a shame for a game this cool-looking to get lost in a bizarre Steam delisting.

These are the upcoming indie games you need to know about.