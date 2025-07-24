Risk of Rain 2, now under Borderlands house Gearbox, vows to take “full responsibility” for AI art it calls a “mistake” – “We are sending the designer to the Void Fields as punishment”

Risk of Rain's social media team has owned up to AI art used in a post, and has taken the appropriate measure of sending the designer of it to the "void."

Risk of Rain 2 is still trucking along after being taken under the wings of Gearbox and releasing its second expansion – Seekers of the Storm – around the same time as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. And just under a year after that update, the developers have been teasing some new content, posting an image of the playable character Acrid playing poker with several other Acrids. However, the post didn't last very long.

Thanks to you all, we realized that the background of the last image we posted was AI-generated. Thanks for spotting that! While this was an unintentional mistake, it's one we take full responsibility for and we are sending the designer to the Void Fields as punishment. We…July 23, 2025

The image was subsequently taken down after fans started pointing out the background of the image was packed with shoddy AI art , and the developers of the game acknowledged it in a later post. The post read "Thanks to you all, we realized that the background of the last image we posted was AI-generated. Thanks for spotting that!"

While the developers note that it was an "unintentional mistake," the post states that the team is taking "full responsibility for it, and to do that, "we are sending the designer to the Void Fields as punishment." The Twitter account then doubled down in response to a fan saying companies need to vet their art more stringently, adding, "Yep, lesson learned!"

While the post had AI content in it, the Acrids were the real deal, as there are two new Acrid skins featured in the art. In response to a tweet asking about the Acrid skins featured in the promo, the team responded, "The new Acrid was real. You will see him again soon."

