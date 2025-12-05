Publisher kills a game over gen AI accusations, leading its developer to shut down while insisting it was "mistakenly accused": "Everything we built over the past 6 years, was canceled in just a few days"

"We'd like of course to apologize to anyone who felt insulted in the heat of the moment and we thank you for raising concerns at the time"

Postal Bullet paradise screenshot showing enemies swarming
(Image credit: Goonswarm Games | Running with Scissors)

Postal IP owner Running With Sicssors has cancelled a project called Postal: Bullet Paradise two days after it was announced due to negative fan feedback over the potential use of AI.

Earlier this week, developer Goonswarm Games announced Postal: Bullet Paradise – a Vampire Survivors-like FPS set in the Postal universe. However, the game was immediately slammed by fans, who pointed out the potential use of AI-generated art. Despite some pushback from the publisher's co-owner and other developers on Discord, Running With Scissors has cancelled the project following the negative feedback.

Desi continues: "We’ve always been, and will always be, transparent with our community. Our trust in the development team is broken; therefore, we've killed the project." He adds, "Since forming Running With Scissors in 1996, we’ve always said that our fans are part of the team. Our priority is to always do right by the millions who support the Postal franchise."

