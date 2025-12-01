Megabonk dev dropped out of The Game Awards on a technicality, but now the roguelike is back with a Player's Voice nomination: "We're more back than ever"

The roguelike megahit Megabonk is once again up for nomination at The Game Awards this year after its anonymous solo developer humbly, but still sadly, withdrew from the Debut Indie Game category. Fans don't need to let that happen – not completely.

Megabonk is officially out of the running for Debut Indie Game after its developer Vedinad confessed that they had released other games in the past, though some argued that if bigger budget titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also qualified as "indie," Megabonk should count as a "debut." But now, in the safe embrace of the egalitarian Player's Voice category, none of that matters.

"WE'RE SO BACK," the Megabonk developer writes on Twitter alongside what must be one of the most profound artistic depictions of joy on planet Earth: a shirtless Megabonk wizard getting injected with 3,000 milliliters of liquid hope.