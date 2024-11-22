After winning two awards, Balatro dev reveals they only started making their hit roguelike "because I had a few weeks of vacation to burn" and only thought it would be "a fun little project"

Balatro seemingly came out of nowhere and instantly became everyone's most-played game on Steam this year, and it turns out creator LocalThunk started it as a quick project to do during some time off work.

Balatro won the Critics' Choice Breakthrough Award at the Golden Joystick Awards yesterday, which is given to the game that surprised the most. It also picked up a well-deserved win for Best Indie Game. Balatro's roguelike take on poker certainly was unexpected, and although it took me a while to unlearn real poker so I could fully enjoy it, I've now spent an embarrassing amount of hours with it. Our games editor, Oscar, swears he has never played it during a work meeting , but I smell lies.

Following the big night, LocalThunk reveals on Twitter that "Almost exactly three years ago, I started making a weirdo card game on my laptop because I had a few weeks of vacation to burn and thought it'd be a fun little project for me and my friends."

Almost exactly 3 years ago I started making a weirdo card game on my laptop because I had a few weeks of vacation to burn and thought it'd be a fun little project for me and my friendsNo idea how to describe just how absurd this all feels pic.twitter.com/xxEJ7WHu41November 21, 2024

We already know just how low their expectations for Balatro were, as the game does not occupy a prestigious place on LocalThunk's hard drive. "My actual production project folder is called 'CardGame' and is still in my 'Learning' directory if that tells you anything about the expectations I had for the game," they said.

Obviously, Balatro took more than a few weeks to become what we know and love today, but its origin is a testament to what can be done with a cool idea and some time and effort.

As well as its wins at the Golden Joysticks, Balatro has been nominated five times at The Game Awards. It could win: Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game, and Best Mobile Game. That's right, Balatro is on mobile, too, so you really can't escape it anymore.

