After 2 roguelikes, an acclaimed strategy game, and a League of Legends spin-off all in just 7 years, the Moonlighter 2 devs explain how new ideas are key to their survival

You might be forgiven for assuming that Moonlighter 2 studio Digital Sun moved straight from its debut game to its newly-released sequel. But the Spanish developer has, in fact, been a hive of activity, churning out four titles (as well as Moonlighter DLC) since 2018. That level of productivity is rare, especially when studios shift between genres and disciplines as rapidly as this one has, and it's starting to earn Digital Sun something of a cult following.

"From the start, our studio wanted to make a lot of things," Moonlighter 2 co-director Victor Ribera tells me. That's certainly a goal the team has lived up to. After the original Moonlighter's acclaim came The Mageseeker, an entry in Riot Games' unfortunately short-lived era of League of Legends spin-offs. Like Moonlighter, The Mageseeker was combat-driven, sharing a top-down, pixel-based art-style that made it "a given" for the studio. Still, Ribera says it only came about because the right opportunity arose at the right time.

Shoot for the moon