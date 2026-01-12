"A disgrace to all game makers and players": A dev is deleting their AI-aided roguelike from Steam after realizing "AI is bad" and "has a major effect on the economy and environment"

A developer who used AI-generated assets in the roguelike card game they released on Steam in June 2025 says they'll remove the game from sale at the end of the month after realizing "AI is bad".

In a January 10 Steam post, developer Rakuel confirms that free-to-play roguelike Hardest will "be deleted" on January 30.

The game's Steam page has the following AI-generated content disclosure: "AI-generated assets."