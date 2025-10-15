Rockstar pays tribute to singer D'Angelo, whose contribution to Red Dead Redemption 2 "will forever be an enduring part" of its legacy

The world has lost an R&B and soul great, as D'Angelo passed away this week. A hugely successful, chart-topping singer, he gained recognition among video game fans in recent years due to his musical contributions to Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rockstar's Western open-world epic features a number of bespoke songs, including those by modern singers and musicians, with D'Angelo chief among them. He provided vocals to the soulful tune 'Unshaken', a gentle infusion of country-western, gospel, and blues showcasing his talents.

The recording came five years after D'Angelo's last album, demonstrating how special it was to get him involved. The developer has paid tribute to the contemporary icon, in a social media post.

Rest In Peace D'Angelo, a true titan of soul. We are eternally grateful for his track "Unshaken" which will forever be an enduring part of the legacy of Red Dead Redemption 2. pic.twitter.com/HvmcJ6FPWAOctober 14, 2025

The replies are overflowing with love and adoration for D'Angelo's part in the beloved historical sandbox. "I can't think about Red Dead Redemption 2 without thinking about this song. One of the best moments of any game is when you're riding and it starts playing," one reply states, summing up the feelings of many others.

Hopping on your horse to ride through the mountains as 'Unshaken' sways through the air is a particularly special vibe. In a game that thrives on setting the scene, D'Angelo really made sure you felt something in those moments.

He released three records over the course of his career: Brown Sugar, Voodoo, and Black Messiah. A fourth was in progress at the time of his passing, though its current status is uncertain. His legacy will live on in the universe of Arthur Morgan, where he'll continue inspiring goosebumps for years to come.