Red Dead Redemption 2's very own Arthur Morgan says he wishes that he could work with "genius" Metal Gear mastermind Hideo Kojima

Red Dead Redemption 2 voice actor Roger Clark reveals that if he could, he would work with renowned developer Hideo Kojima - the legend behind smash-hit titles like Death Stranding and Metal Gear .

Clark's voice is undoubtedly iconic, serving as protagonist Arthur Morgan's own in Rockstar Games' 2018 Red Dead sequel, and it's not all that surprising to learn that the actor would be interested in collaborating with Kojima. Speaking in a recent post, he declares that "Kojima is a genius" and admits "[I] wish I could work with him." It'd certainly be a powerful duo in my opinion - and I'm not the only one who thinks so.

Kojima is a genius, wish I could work with himNovember 17, 2024

"Manifesting this for you," reads a hopeful comment under Clark's post. "Don’t we all wish that," jokes another. Various replies also feature fans tagging Kojima's official account in the thread to try and grab the creator's attention. "Make it happen," writes one to the Metal Gear mastermind, "please." Elsewhere, somebody states that if the two did collaborate, the product "already would be the game of the year."

As far as wild collabs and possibilities go, the two teaming up wouldn't be all that out there - after all, Kojima's upcoming ever-mysterious horror project OD he calls "a bit risky" and "a game like no other" is the result of his work alongside comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele. Plus, it seems that Clark's post has indeed caught Kojima's eye - he has since left a response himself with a heart and prayer emoji.

