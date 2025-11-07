Konami's $26 million lawsuit against Umamusume devs settled for an undisclosed sum, but Cygames still says it never infringed any patents

"Through this settlement, we will once again strive for the further development of the game industry"

Umamusume fan art by DasDokter
(Image credit: DasDokter)

Back in May 2023, well before Umamusme: Pretty Derby had launched in English, developer Cygames was sued by Konami over allegations of patent infringement. Today, the company announced that it has settled that lawsuit, though it continues to insist it never infringed on Konami's patents.

The settlement was announced by Cygames' parent company, CyberAgent, earlier today. "Since being sued on March 31, 2023," the announcement reads, "Cygames has requested invalidation trials for all 18 patents involved in the lawsuit and remains confident that no patent infringement has occurred. However, Cygames decided to settle the dispute in order to resolve it promptly and ensure that users of Uma Musume Pretty Derby can enjoy the service at ease in the long term."

