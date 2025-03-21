Devs behind beloved destruction-focused racing game Wreckfest launch the sequel in early access with a trailer full of physics glitches and fatal error messages

News
By published

Wreckfest 2 is now in early access - very early access

Wreckfest 2
(Image credit: Bugbear/THQ Nordic)

Wreckfest 2 has just entered Steam Early Access, and while developer Bugbear has already brought the world beloved destruction-focused racer once before, the trailer that's accompanied the launch makes no bones about the fact that this is, indeed, an early access game. A really early access game.

The release trailer for Wreckfest 2 shows off some impressive destruction tech and great-looking grungy cars, sure, but it also showcases greyboxes, non-Euclidean neck movement, and even a genuine fatal error message over top a car vibrating in physics hell. It's honestly lovely to see a dev be so upfront about what kind of experience players are in for.

"It's time for testing, learning... and lots of fixing," the trailer's voiceover says. "We've got some serious new tech under the hood, and this is just the beginning. This is the start of something bigger. We've built the first tracks, the first cars, and now it is in your hands. So for the future, we need your opinion. Any ideas come to your mind? Let us know. Test yourself. Give it a spin and have some serious fun. And tell us what's next."

Wreckfest 2 | Early Access Release Trailer - YouTube Wreckfest 2 | Early Access Release Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

The response in the Steam reviews – currently at 73% positive – suggests that the launch is as advertised. The bones of a good sequel are here, with a lot of praise for the driving model and damage system, but even the positive reviews are willing to admit that the game's extremely barebones in its current state, and a fair few players are complaining of genuine game-breakers including major crashing issues. The computer kind, not the car kind.

But getting the core of the game right as the devs add content is the whole point of early access. Bugbear says it expects the game to remain in EA for "a minimum timeframe of 12 months," but given the realities of game development and the potential of major changes based on community feedback, "the real duration can vary."

The original Wreckfest also got its start in early access, launching so early that it was simply called "Next Car Game." It took four years for Bugbear to eventually take it 1.0 as Wreckfest, but by then the studio had hit on a winning formula for one of the best racing games out there. Here's hoping the follow-up doesn't take quite so long to find the checkered flag.

Cult classic racing series returns 18 years after its once-final entry on Xbox 360 to 95% overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Tokyo Xtreme Racer
Cult classic racing series returns 18 years after its once-final entry on Xbox 360 to 95% overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews
A decorated purple car speeding head-on down a road in Toyko Xtreme Racer
Tokyo Xtreme Racer is a novel throwback to classic PS2 racing games like Midnight Club, and I can't get enough of it
A car from My Summer Car
This "ultimate car-owning" and "permadeath life survival simulator" leaves early access with 77,000 Steam reviews at 94% positive
Screenshots of towns in Endzone 2
Post-apocalyptic city builder Endzone 2 is proving that Early Access is still a hit for PC
RoadCraft
SnowRunner fans think RoadCraft's Steam Next Fest demo isn't hardcore enough, but I just moved 3 logs 500 meters and it's one of my proudest gaming accomplishments ever
Driving past a petrol station in the Steam Next Fest demo for Keep Driving
Two friends spent years making this open-world road trip RPG that's gotten over 170k Steam wishlists and 70k demo downloads, and it's finally out this week
Latest in Racing Games
Wreckfest 2
Devs behind beloved destruction-focused racing game Wreckfest launch the sequel in early access with a trailer full of physics glitches and fatal error messages
A decorated purple car speeding head-on down a road in Toyko Xtreme Racer
Tokyo Xtreme Racer is a novel throwback to classic PS2 racing games like Midnight Club, and I can't get enough of it
Rivals Hover League appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
The spirit of Burnout heads to the future as Rivals Hover League brings destruction derby to the skies
Japanese Drift Master appearing in FGS Live From GDC
After a years-long way, this Initial D-inspired open-world racing game is now just around the corner
Bionic Bay appearing at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Check out Bionic Bay's frantic physics fueled racing in this new Future Games Show trailer
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo knows you're waiting for Mario Kart 9, but it still wants you to run a million laps in Mario Kart 8 first
Latest in News
Wreckfest 2
Devs behind beloved destruction-focused racing game Wreckfest launch the sequel in early access with a trailer full of physics glitches and fatal error messages
Crash Bandicoot PS1
Former Sony exec Shuhei Yoshida says the PlayStation marketing team had to completely redesign Crash Bandicoot in PS1 commercials because he was too ugly for the Japanese market
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
The Russo Brothers say Robert Downey Jr. "tried to talk us into" doing another Avengers movie but they "said no" until they heard the pitch for Doomsday: "That story has to be told"
American Truck Simulator
3,348 days later, American Truck Simulator is finally delivering the DLC I've been waiting for longer than Hollow Knight fans have been anticipating Silksong
A screenshot from the Balatro: Friends of Jimbo reveal trailer, showing a card with The Witcher&#039;s Geralt on the front.
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke says indie poker roguelike Balatro was his 2024 GOTY, beating out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Astro Bot, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
The Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals devs know exactly how popular Invisible Woman is, and say that "body shape or silhouette" add to a character's popularity in a way far more innocent than the internet deserves
More about racing
Japanese Drift Master appearing in FGS Live From GDC

After a years-long way, this Initial D-inspired open-world racing game is now just around the corner
Rivals Hover League appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

The spirit of Burnout heads to the future as Rivals Hover League brings destruction derby to the skies
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

The Russo Brothers say Robert Downey Jr. "tried to talk us into" doing another Avengers movie but they "said no" until they heard the pitch for Doomsday: "That story has to be told"
See more latest
Most Popular
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
The Russo Brothers say Robert Downey Jr. "tried to talk us into" doing another Avengers movie but they "said no" until they heard the pitch for Doomsday: "That story has to be told"
Crash Bandicoot PS1
Former Sony exec Shuhei Yoshida says the PlayStation marketing team had to completely redesign Crash Bandicoot in PS1 commercials because he was too ugly for the Japanese market
American Truck Simulator
3,348 days later, American Truck Simulator is finally delivering the DLC I've been waiting for longer than Hollow Knight fans have been anticipating Silksong
The Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals devs know exactly how popular Invisible Woman is, and say that "body shape or silhouette" add to a character's popularity in a way far more innocent than the internet deserves
A screenshot from the Balatro: Friends of Jimbo reveal trailer, showing a card with The Witcher&#039;s Geralt on the front.
Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke says indie poker roguelike Balatro was his 2024 GOTY, beating out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Astro Bot, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Cherry XTRFY H3 Wireless
Cherry just launched its first ever wireless headset, and it's going big on battery
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Ahead of Terraria's sixth final update, one dedicated fan has led the creation of the sandbox survival game's ultimate (and first) modpack
Helldivers 2 Warbond
Helldivers 2 players "became obsessed" with Malevolon Creek, but it was Gabe Newell who really kicked off one of Super Earth's bloodiest battles
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A's director appears to be a Xenoblade Chronicles fan, and I'm now feeling very validated about a tiny detail I spotted in the upcoming RPG's gameplay trailer
Bloodborne
Less than 40 hours later, Bloodborne master completes world's first, no leveling dance pad run of the 10-year-old Soulslike after proving herself with Dark Souls 3 and Elden Ring: "I knew this would be a grueling experience"