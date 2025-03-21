Devs behind beloved destruction-focused racing game Wreckfest launch the sequel in early access with a trailer full of physics glitches and fatal error messages

Wreckfest 2 has just entered Steam Early Access, and while developer Bugbear has already brought the world beloved destruction-focused racer once before, the trailer that's accompanied the launch makes no bones about the fact that this is, indeed, an early access game. A really early access game.

The release trailer for Wreckfest 2 shows off some impressive destruction tech and great-looking grungy cars, sure, but it also showcases greyboxes, non-Euclidean neck movement, and even a genuine fatal error message over top a car vibrating in physics hell. It's honestly lovely to see a dev be so upfront about what kind of experience players are in for.

"It's time for testing, learning... and lots of fixing," the trailer's voiceover says. "We've got some serious new tech under the hood, and this is just the beginning. This is the start of something bigger. We've built the first tracks, the first cars, and now it is in your hands. So for the future, we need your opinion. Any ideas come to your mind? Let us know. Test yourself. Give it a spin and have some serious fun. And tell us what's next."

Wreckfest 2 | Early Access Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The response in the Steam reviews – currently at 73% positive – suggests that the launch is as advertised. The bones of a good sequel are here, with a lot of praise for the driving model and damage system, but even the positive reviews are willing to admit that the game's extremely barebones in its current state, and a fair few players are complaining of genuine game-breakers including major crashing issues. The computer kind, not the car kind.

But getting the core of the game right as the devs add content is the whole point of early access. Bugbear says it expects the game to remain in EA for "a minimum timeframe of 12 months," but given the realities of game development and the potential of major changes based on community feedback, "the real duration can vary."

The original Wreckfest also got its start in early access, launching so early that it was simply called "Next Car Game." It took four years for Bugbear to eventually take it 1.0 as Wreckfest, but by then the studio had hit on a winning formula for one of the best racing games out there. Here's hoping the follow-up doesn't take quite so long to find the checkered flag.

