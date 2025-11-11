Lumines Arise review: "Just as effective as Tetris Effect, block matching to a beat becomes a transcendent experience"

Lumines Arise is just as effective as Tetris Effect, block matching to a beat becomes a transcendent experience with a radically different ruleset. This is an excellent evolution of the PSP original that uses a wide game board and a musical wipe to create a constant sense of teetering on the edge, daring you to build big combos even when they take you close to wiping out. Lumines Arise's brilliant visuals and synesthetic grooves wonderfully fit this already musically minded puzzle ruleset.

Lumines Arise does for this falling block puzzler as Tetris Effect did for Tetris. Enhance's take on Tetris packed synthetic flair, using pumping music, oodles of particle effects, and pulsating visuals to take the titular idea of the Tetris effect – seeing the falling blocks in your mind and dreams after playing – and to celebrate it as something that connects us through the human experience. And, by gosh, they've done it again. If you love previous Lumines games, this is a luscious release that accomplishes the same task – Lumines Arise is Lumines transcended.

Thanks to playing hours of this unique block puzzler, I can see its own shapes forming when I close my eyes – the Lumines take on the real-life 'tetris effect' (does that make it just 'lumines arise'?'. These endless falling squares aren't just lonely blocks, but chunks of corners yearning to connect before bursting. And what's that? A groove! A beat! Before I know it, I'm breaking it down Lumines style, organizing colors into neat piles before a beat indicator travels from the left side of my brain to the right eliminating the blocks. Far from popping my brain cells, though, I feel charged. Playing Lumines Arise and being on a roll makes me feel like a genius. Until the tempo gets the better of me and I'm drowned in checkerboard distress. At times, the Lumines Arise can feel like anxiety. At others, eureka manifest.

Drop it like it's block

(Image credit: Enhance)

Fast facts Release date: November 11, 2025

Platform(s): PC, PS5

Developer: In-house, Monstars

Publisher: Enhance

But it's still not quite Tetris. What is? But, with this genre, it's different blocks for different folks. I'm not going to yuk anyone's Col-umns. I myself have been known to battle jetlag by comfort gaming Pokemon Puzzle Challenge on the Game Boy Color until my digits go numb. I'm not totally convinced that's a particularly good game to be honest. I have no idea what the critical consensus is on Pokemon Puzzle Challenge. It's there, and I like to play it. Even more than any other genre, the falling block puzzler often feels like a matter of personal taste.

The difference between Tetris and Lumines is important to remember. Despite coming from the same studio as Tetris Effect, Lumines Arise is a completely different beast, blocky aesthetics aside. That is to say, if you try to play Lumines like Tetris. You will die. Or fail, or whatever happens to the Lumines player when they've gunked up the works good and proper.

Yes, blocks fall down from the top of the screen from a visible queue, but unlike its vertically-stacking peers, Lumines uses a game board that's stretched horizontally, allowing the PSP original to take advantage of the handheld's at-the-time unique widescreen format. Each falling block is a 2x2 cluster mixing together one of the game's two colors (or, rarely, just the one). That doesn't make for a lot of different configurations – two lines of blocks next to each other; and L-shape of one color with a solitary corner brick; the dreaded alternating checkerboard.

(Image credit: Enhance)

Lumines' immediate simplicity belies cruelty. Clearing blocks requires connecting at least 2x2 shapes of them together, bigger connections able to be formed by attaching more pairs or other multiplications. End up with too many disconnected colors, either buried alone or in lines, and you'll quickly drown your game board in junk – panic can rise as you're cut off from salvation.

On the flip side, there's an immense satisfaction to finding order in the chaos, expertly clumping together colors so they all pop at once, clearing one color so that only the other color remains and you can do the same again. Well balanced play means flip-flopping between both, but as Lumines Arise gets faster, and you get too comfortable, mistakes will happen. It's one thing knowing intellectually that if you split a certain block configuration in twain by hanging off an edge, one color will perfectly fall to fill a slot below – but it's another doing it consciously while under pressure.