In a huge win for niche games, this solo dev's 4-hour software adventure has racked up $1 million in revenue

2024 was a standout year for indie gaming, and with some particular creative and unique games getting their flowers, one such game from a solo developer is only going from strength to strength as it passes an estimated $1 million in sales.

The Operator is a detective game that sees you using various investigative software to dig up clues and help solve crimes. From French solo developer Bastien Giafferi, the game was released in July 2024 and almost immediately garnered a following, racking up around 50 thousand sales in the first month alone.

While those figures are undoubtedly impressive, especially for a game that fills such a specific niche, the game's quality has clearly become common knowledge, as sales have only continued to rise over time. Gamalytic estimates that the game has now sold nearly 110 thousand copies, while VG Insights put that number at closer to 160 thousand. This puts The Operator's revenue at anywhere from $1.2 million to $1.6 million - a tremendous achievement for a solo developer.

The game has also received some award buzz, being in the running for five categories at the Pégases Awards, a ceremony celebrating the French video game industry, including both best indie game and best game.

It's one of many indie success stories of 2024 that have been rewarded for taking such a creative approach, such as the beautifully designed point-and-click adventure Phoenix Springs, horror gardening game Grunn, or of course, indie behemoth Balatro. As more players choose to look beyond the comparatively expensive world of AAA and immerse themselves in the indie space, it's unique and creative games like The Operator that will continue to reap the rewards.

