PS5 architect Mark Cerny says an intense Nintendo rivalry turned Sega into a "sweatshop" when he worked there: "Three people. Three months. That's a game"

PlayStation lead architect and PS5 designer Mark Cerny says that Sega was a "sweatshop" when he worked there in the late '80s, because leadership believed the key to beating Nintendo was to release more games than its biggest competitor.

Speaking with Simon Parkin on the My Favourite Console podcast, Cerny explains the toxic working conditions he experienced at Sega's Tokyo office in the late 1980s. "Now, I've gotta caveat this," Cerny starts. "I'm only talking about the second half of the 1980s at [the] Tokyo office. But man, Sega was a sweatshop. Three people, three months, that's a game. And, you know, we would sleep at the office."

Unfortunately, sleeping at the office is not an uncommon part of Japanese work culture, even in what should be lower-stress jobs. However, Cerny blames the toxic conditions at Sega on the company's leadership, claiming that former CEO and president, Hayao Nakayama, demanded intense software production.