Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may be getting replaced in VGC tournaments, but the notoriously buggy RPGs had one last, hilarious glitch left for their final World Championships

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's reputation of being as glitchy as the average Bethesda game reached its apex, with an unintentionally hilarious glitch happening during the Pokemon Worlds finals.

I don't need to recount the tales of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's disastrous launch for you; almost three years on, the games are still legendary for being a mess. Thankfully, the free update on Switch 2 allowed the game to show there's actually a solid Pokemon game under all the mess. But even with the fancy new framerate and improvements, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet still had one more left in it.

During the Pokemon World Championships Masters Finals event, Pokemon players James Evans and Giovanni Cischke were facing off against one another, with each trainer using Pokemon Scarlet mascot Koriadon. As the players were setting up for their next attack, one of the commentators said, "It's really hard to make that play, are you just going to ignore the Koriadon from the opposing end?"

i love how Pokemon Scarlet and Violet glitches perfectly compliment what the caster is saying during worlds"Ignore the Koraidon" and bro just vanishes into thin air LMFAOnever change, pokemon pic.twitter.com/MVs0FcvdnmAugust 18, 2025

As the caster said the words "ignore the Koriadon," Evans' Koriadon performed a brief animation before suddenly phasing out of existence. So even after the Switch 2 update made things significantly better for Scarlet and Violet it can not hide from what it really is. And frankly, I couldn't think of a more fitting thing to happen during the game's last match at Pokemon Worlds, as it's been confirmed that Pokemon Champions is replacing Scarlet and Violet as the new place for official VGC tournaments going forward.

