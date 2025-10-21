Pokemon Legends: Z-A might have overhauled combat even more than I thought, with an entire set of strategies sacrificed on the real-time altar

Pokemon Legends: Z-A players have already discovered that certain moves and 'mons don't really work within the new real-time combat system, but it's starting to look as though entire strategies have been ironed out in Lumiose City, with major ramifications for the game's competitive scene.

If you're a regular viewer of Pokemon's competitive format, you'll be familiar with the idea that certain Pokemon fulfill different roles. Some are Stallers, designed to slow down combat and disrupt enemies, preventing them from setting up their win-conditions. Those winners often come in the form of Sweepers, who power up until they're juiced enough to wipe the floor with entire enemy teams. There's plenty of variation in and around those two categories, but Pokemon Legends: Z-A appears to have changed both of them substantially.

I first noticed that something was up with my Absol. Since it knew Swords Dance - an iconic Sweeper move thanks to its major boost of the user's attack stat - I planned to use any natural gaps in combat to get a leg-up on the competition. But after a few moments, I noticed a tooltip informing me that my attack had dropped back down to normal levels. Normally, stat-boosting moves like this are supposed to last an entire fight, but now my dream of a killer Sweeper had evaporated.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo)

Elsewhere, other players have begun to notice that Stallers are suffering too. A post on Reddit notes that Pokemon like Sableye and Klefki - best known for their use of the Prankster ability that makes it easier for them to land game-changing status effects - no longer have access to that tool. Add in the fact that many of their moves function completely differently in Z-A's mobile environments, and their role in the meta has been completely overhauled.

The list of competitive casualties, even among Z-A's limited roster, is likely to grow as the game's meta emerges and the loss of moves like Trick Room becomes even more apparent. For now, the dominant force appears to be chunkier bruiser Pokemon that can dish out plenty of damage while still taking a hit or two - my choice of Feraligatr as my starter seems to have been vindicated, and Meganium is also doing well for the Chikorita fans out there.

While some players are doubtless disappointed to have lost their favorite competitive choices, others are making a salient point: with over 1,000 Pokemon out there, only a very small number of them can be competitively viable at any one time. And anyway, with Gen 10 expected next year and the competitive-focused Pokemon Champions on its way too, Legends: Z-A's meta isn't likely to stick around too long.

For more Pokemon Legends: Z-A tips, look no further.