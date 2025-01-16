Pokemon leaker behind last year's enormous 'Teraleak' is apparently back after 2 months of silence, and they're already continuing their beef with other leakers

After disappearing from the internet a couple of months ago for their "safety," one leaker claimed to be behind last year's enormous Game Freak leak has returned, although it looks like that's largely just to cause some drama.

Widely known as the Game Freak 'Teraleak,' enormous amounts of apparent information about the Pokemon series past, present, and future surfaced online last October, with it even claimed that source code for both Pokemon Legends: Z-A and unannounced Generation 10 games had been obtained. Do take this with a pinch of salt, of course, but for long enough this stuff was dominating Pokemon conversations online, until November rolled around and the leakers concluded that "being online for more [time] would not be smart."

As such, all went quiet – until now. Twitter user @pory_leeks , who's shared messages from the so-called Game Freak leakers in the past, has now posted an update. In a Discord message, the anonymous Game Freak leaker appears to drop more alleged information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet , but then, seemingly unprompted, calls another leaker a "huge jerk." After that, they appear to insult another popular Pokemon leak account, before declaring: "Until next time, bastards!"

I couldn't tell you what brought that on, but those facing this wrath are the same two accounts who one of the leakers previously called out for allegedly sharing some "fake" leaks . With that in mind, this drama isn't new – @pory_leeks calls it "generational beef."

That aside, it's not clear if the return of this leaker means that more alleged information is going to start surfacing again – it was previously claimed that "all data promised will come out at a later date." Neither The Pokemon Company or Game Freak ever publicly acknowledged the Pokemon leaks, although in early October, Game Freak published a statement confirming that personal information of employees had been leaked following "unauthorized access to our server by a third party in August 2024."

