Ex Nintendo marketing leads say Pokemon devs "were very shellshocked" and "freaking out" about Pokemon Sword and Shield 'Dexit' controversy: "It wouldn't go away"
The people need their Pokemon
The new Pokemon Legends: Z-A has been getting mixed reactions from players (though we gave it a four-star in our Pokemon Legends: Z-A review), which happens sometimes. Some Pokemon Company launches are destined to be spat upon, stomped upon, and burned in a fire, like the 2019 release Pokemon Sword and Shield, which made fans so eye-wateringly angry, it might have permanently scarred its developers.
"They were very shell-shocked," says former Nintendo marketing lead Krysta Yang in a new video that also discusses how polarizing Z-A seems to be. But the so-called "Dexit" – as in, the political turmoil of Brexit, for people livid over Sword and Shield's missing National Dex – is like Z-A's controversy got stung by a bee and became so red, it blocked out the sun.
Nothing truly compares to it. Yang's video co-host and also former Nintendo marketer Kit Ellis remembers that, while working for the developer, "we had actually gone through [...] something similar with Mario Maker 2, which had come out a few months before. There was a big push back from fans around that game."
They eventually moved on from their frustration. With Dexit, though, Ellis says "it wouldn't go away."
"That's the one that I remember most vividly," he says about the mutiny, "because we were at E3 when it was happening, we were sharing the booth with the Pokemon Company, [Junichi] Masuda was there, The Pokemon Company people were there. They were freaking out like, 'Oh, what do we do?'"
Pokemon Legends: Z-A has an on-screen day night cycle timer and people are beating the game without ever knowing it's there.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.