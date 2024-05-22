After surviving 28 days, 23 hours, and 30 minutes, the last person to play Pokemon on the Nintendo 3DS servers shares one final message: "It's an end of an era"

The Pokemon XY player only known online as Amanda, who was the last trainer to stay online after the 3DS and Wii U server shutdowns, has one final message in memorium.

Amanda managed to last an incredible 28 days, 23 hours, and 30 minutes on the Pokemon XY Nintendo Network servers after Nintendo shut them down, and she has a few words to share on the whole situation. As if sent from the great beyond, Amanda's final message was shared to the public by Joziken, part of the "Elite Four of the Nintendo Network" and himself one of the final remaining Pokemon players on the 3DS and Wii U servers.

"I just wanted to say thank you to all those who were rooting for me over the past month as I held on to remain online, I never thought I'd end up being the final Pokemon player on the Nintendo Network, but it happened anyway," Amanda says. "If it hadn't been for the support of people online and the support of the Nintendo Network After Hours server, I don't know if I could have lasted, as there were many times where I almost disconnected out of fear of damaging my 3DS."

Tireless Nintendo survivors have been clinging on to the 3DS and Wii U servers since Nintendo shut them down at the beginning of April. Amanda managed to last almost a month, but disconnected from the Pokemon XY servers earlier this month. As of yesterday, just three known players are holding on after losing one of their own in the beloved JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles. It's anyone's guess when they'll be forced to bid farewell to the 3DS and Wii U servers along with everyone else.

"It's an end of an era and for everyone who was there for the last days I thank you, and for those who spent that first day afterwards wonder trading, may you treasure those last trades like I will," Amanda continues. "With the last [Mario Kart 7] being unable to race, the 3DS era of Nintendo Online is now officially over. Rest in Peace, Nintendo Network, you will be missed."

Amanda hopes the Nintendo Network will come back some day "in some form or fashion," but until then, "the fun doesn't have to end just because the online did, so enjoy yourselves." A fitting tribute to the source of so many fond memories swept away by modernity.

