The most mid Square Enix game in existence, Balan Wonderworld, shocks the nation and sells a single copy in the US this September: "Somebody made the conscious decision to pick up that game"

News
By published

Balan Wonderworld lives

Balan Wonderworld
(Image credit: Square Enix)

It's never a nice feeling, getting picked last. But, since middling Square Enix platformer Balan Wonderworld sold only one new copy – total – in the US in September, there really wasn't any other option.

"Somebody made the conscious decision to pick up that game (maybe even ask an associate to open the case)," imagined Circana video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella, who shared the news on Bluesky, "then looked at it, thought, yes, yes I must have this, took it to a register, had it run up, exchanged money for it and carried it home!"

Naka later said in 2022 – around the time he was suing Square Enix for trying to have him removed as Balan Wonderworld's director – that co-developer Arzest and publisher Square Enix "do not care about games and game fans," according to our machine translation. Naka was eventually arrested for insider trading.

See more Nintendo Switch News
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.