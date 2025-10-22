In just 5 years, the PS5 has outsold a full decade's worth of the PS3 in the US, even without a new Valkyria Chronicles, MotorStorm, or LittleBigPlanet

Calm down, folks, all is right with the world once more: Sales of the infamously hulking, expensive PS5 have now caught up with sales of the infamously hulking, expensive PS3 in the region, and Sony's latest machine got here a whole lot faster to boot.

"September 2025 US video game data fun fact - The PlayStation 5 has now surpassed the PlayStation 3 in lifetime installed base," Mat Piscatella of US industry analysis group Circana reports in a Bluesky post. "So that's cool."

Either way, the PS5's milestone is still impressive, since we're not even five years out from the launch of the console – the PS3 had a full decade on the market to build its install base, and with a much stronger library of exclusive games, to boot. The PS5 itself has a great library, don't get me wrong, but Sony's first-party output has slowed to a trickle in the modern era, we just ain't getting the MotorStorms, the LittleBigPlanets, or even the Folklores that we once did.

