Former Nintendo boss says "I have to admit it," Astro Bot "almost outdid Nintendo at its own game"

As anyone who has played it can attest, Astro Bot is a bit of a banger. I know it, you know it, and seemingly, the former president of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimé, knows it, too.

The former Nintendo boss was once again co-hosting the New York Game Awards this week, which arguably means he'd inevitably speak about Team Asobi's throwback platformer. After all, it was up for four awards and even won the 'Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year' prize.

Given the House of Mario's own track record of platforming excellence, Fils-Aimé knows a thing or two about the genre, so the following playful comment was high praise, indeed. "I have to admit it," he said. "Astro Bot almost outdid Nintendo at its own game."

Alongside the top prize, Astro Bot also won the 'Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game' and the 'Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game.' That's hardly the only show Astro Bot has done well, with the platformer also doing well at the Golden Joysticks.

And you can see why. In our own Astro Bot review, we gave the game a perfect score as it "soars above and beyond to serve up a near-perfect platformer."

Clearly, we're just about on the same page as Fils-Aimé. Thankfully, given that Nintendo Switch 2 hype is amping this year, Ninty's right of platforming reply may not be all that far away.

