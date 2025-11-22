Before Banjo-Kazooie's mascot was a bear and after he was a human, the N64 icon was actually a rabbit, according to a former Rare developer

"We went from a boy to a rabbit for about a week"

Banjo gives Kazooie the thumbs up in a screenshot from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
(Image credit: Nintendo / Rare)

Banjo-Kazooie, the iconic bird and bear duo who first stomped onto the scene in two excellent N64 platformers, almost looked very different.

The story of how Banjo-Kazooie actually began development as Project Dream has been well documented up to now. Before Banjo-Kazooie was a platformer about collecting jiggies and defeating a green witch, it was a pirate adventure where Banjo was actually a human.

