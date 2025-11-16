GoldenEye 007 had a "strong influence" on Banjo-Kazooie's sequel because Rare devs spent "probably every lunchtime for a couple of years" playing the N64 FPS

"It just felt like the next logical step"

Rare (FKA Rareware) has been a gaming institution for almost 40 years and has put out well over 100 games, so it's no surprise that at some point in its history, the developer would eventually take inspiration from itself. And that's exactly what happened during the development of Banjo-Tooie (the Banjo-Kazooie sequel, naturally), which actually has some GoldenEye 007 influence, of all things.

Former Rare developer and Banjo-Tooie coder Chris Sutherland said as much in the latest issue of the Retro Gamer magazine while talking about the making of the 2000 sequel.

