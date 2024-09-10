Amid Astro Bot hype, Psychonauts studio shoots down speculation that it's reviving dormant Xbox platformers like Crash or Banjo: "We want to make our games"

Astro Bot might be all the rage right now, but Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine has reiterated that it still isn't working on something related to corporate owner Xbox's now-massive slate of dormant platformers.

"We love platformers here at Double Fine, so imagine our smiles playing Astro Bot and seeing what ~seems~ to be a familiar face," the studio tweeted yesterday. "In 2013, we collaborated with Japan Studios on the Playroom's 'My Alien Buddy' and it seems like a version of our green friend is still on a rampage."

For those not neck-deep in Astro Bot lore, the little guy was first assembled for free PS4 minigame marathon The Playroom, made by the now shut-down Japan Studios, and one of the DLC packs featuring a bobbly green alien came courtesy of Double Fine. A very similar-looking, UFO-riding green alien serves as the main antagonist of this year's Astro Bot.

We love platformers here at Double Fine, so imagine our smiles playing Astrobot and seeing what ~seems~ to be a familiar face.In 2013, we collaborated with Japan Studios on the Playroom's 'My Alien Buddy' and it seems like a version of our green friend is still on a rampage. pic.twitter.com/ZKpf2ReyblSeptember 6, 2024

"Coincidence? I don't believe in 'em, Scully! But either way we're always happy to see another game with a double jump," the studio continues. "Congrats to Team Asobi on the fun times!"

If I were a snob I'd point out that Astro Bot doesn't actually have a double jump, but people were excited at the prospect of more platformers regardless since Astro's one of the most widely-loved games this year.

In the comments, one fan asks about the possibility of Double Fine reviving Banjo-Kazooie, the classic platformer that's largely been dormant for almost 20 years. "No," is the studio's simple answer. Another fan instead tests their luck to ask about "Conker?" - the similarly great but dormant platformer about the worst hangover a bad-mouthed squirrel could ever have.

"No," the studio says again. "We want to make our games." That's a sentiment that studio founder Tim Schafer expressed around Psychonauts 2's launch, and thankfully nothing's changed for the team since. More recently, Double Fine also hinted that it was making several oddball games that "could never be accepted at a publisher," although a couple of developers left the door open for an eventual Psychonauts 3.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For anyone still desperately hoping for the bird and bear's comeback, Phil Spencer did recently make some vague promises about reviving cult favorites: "Banjo fans, I hear you." And despite the cancellation of Crash Bandicoot 5 (featuring Spyro), developer Toys For Bob has also signed a deal to work on a new platformer with Xbox.

Need more platforming in your life ASAP? Check out how to find all Astro Bot collectibles and maximize the fun.