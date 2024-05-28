After 22 years, Ghost of Tsushima dev's cult classic PS2 platformer is back on PS5

We're finally getting more PS2 games on PS5 as part of the Classics Catalog on PlayStation Plus, including Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Tomb Raider Legend.

The most notable of those games is likely Sly Cooper, the beloved PS2 platformer that forged the relationship between developer Sucker Punch Productions and publisher Sony Computer Entertainment. Sucker Punch is now, of course, the PlayStation studio responsible for the Infamous series and Ghost of Tsushima, but Sly and its two PS2 sequels remain among the finest platformers to ever hit PlayStation.

Tomb Raider Legend, meanwhile, was the first series entry to be developed by Crystal Dynamics, and it served as a sort of reimagining of the franchise before the full reboot in 2013's Tomb Raider. Legend is a solid action-adventure that got decent reviews at the time, though it was quickly overshadowed by more technically impressive games on the then-new Xbox 360.

Then there's Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which is perhaps the very definition of a perfectly serviceable 7/10 licensed movie tie-in - and honestly, what's more emblematic of the PS2 era than that? Perhaps the most notable bit about this game is that it predates the 3D Clone Wars animated series by several years, offering a very particular look at that part of the Star Wars timeline before much of the material that would define it was fully established.

All three of these games will hit the Classics Catalog on PS Plus on June 11, according to the PlayStation Blog. You'll have to be part of the pricey Premium tier to get access.

