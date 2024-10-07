Two new playable Genshin Impact characters announced for update 5.2: Chasca and Ororon

Genshin Impact version 5.2 will introduce two new playable characters, as developer HoYoverse announced today. Chasca and Ororon will make their debut, adding Anemo and Electro to the Natlan roster respectively.

Chasca has appeared in Natlan quests already, so we know her to be an Anemo bow user. She's known as a "Peacemaker" locally, settling disputes around the region, especially near the home of her sister Chuychu, whose parents adopted her. Surprisingly, Chasca's backstory echoes that of OG 4-star Razor: she was raised by creatures called Qucusaurs in the wild.

Chasca: Skyborne ArbiterPeacemaker of the Tlalocan#GenshinImpact #Chasca"...There's no hope for the child... You know I can't accept that either! But, please... just give up."This was the first "conflict" that Chasca experienced in her life."...Just what's wrong with this… pic.twitter.com/naQLCCnxdROctober 7, 2024

Ororon, meanwhile, has generally only been spotted in trailers so far. It's clear from the latest Archon quest teaser that he'll have a bigger role to play in Acts 3 and 4 coming in update 5.1. In his teaser art, he's described as the "Shadow of the Night-Wind," a nod to one of the six tribes of Natlan, with the Constellation "Vampyrum Spectrum."

Ororon: Shadow of the Night-WindShrouded Bat of Mictlan#GenshinImpact #OroronOne scorchingly hot afternoon, a young man closed his front door behind him, then turned to say goodbye to the seedlings in his yard."Good afternoon, just heading out for a bit. Hope you guys grow a… pic.twitter.com/SNBkxtHMGTOctober 7, 2024

Whether Chasca and Ororon will be 5-star or 4-star characters is currently unknown, but Chasca at least is poised to be a 5-star character, as she already seems to have her own custom 5-star weapon based on her quest appearance.

Hours before the teasers for Chasca and Ororon, HoYoverse revealed the banner lineup for the first half of update 5.1, which will introduce Xilonen and rerun Chiori. Their shared four stars are Candace, Collei, and Dori – three of the weakest 4-stars in the game overall.

