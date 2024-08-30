Star Wars Outlaws stormtroopers don't have seatbelts, and that means players are already turning their speeders into death traps

No Star Wars games are particularly fun for stormtroopers, and Star Wars Outlaws continues that bold tradition with a feature that I'm calling 'stormtrooper buckaroo'.

It might only technically be out today, but Star Wars Outlaws early access means that players who bought into special editions have had their hands on the game for a few days already. And one of those has been playing around with the open worlds available on Star Wars Outlaws' planets, utilizing the physics systems to really upset some unfortunate troopers.

In a Reddit post, one player points out that you can shoot out the front of an incoming speeder, causing a dramatic drop in speed that sends the trooper riding the vehicle to be thrown, ragdoll-like, through the air. There are two clips in the video, including one where the unfortunate Empire grunt clatters at high speed into a small building, ping-ponging off it in a particularly slapstick moment.

There are some health and safety concerns here - the speeders, as you might guess from their name, do go pretty fast. There's no seatbelt in sight, however, though that might be no surprise given the Empire's pretty lax attitude to looking after its staff. Still, this is pretty much one of the first things I plan to do when I jump into a galaxy far, far away - it looks like it requires a pretty keen eye, but that seems like a good way to get my eye in for the rest of the game.

Want to know whether Kay Vess' adventure is one of the best Star Wars games? Check out our Star Wars Outlaws review.