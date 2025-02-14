Rockstar creates official Discord server and immediately gets flooded by horny Among Us fanart and demands for GTA 6

Rockstar just revealed its first Discord server along with its Valentine's Day update, and fans are wasting no time by acting coy. They're on the fast track to intimacy with Rockstar, demanding new GTA 6 trailers between things like discussing the best time to poop.

"Give us GTA 6 trailer 2," demands one Discord user.

"GTA 6 trailer 3 please," requests another.

"I save my poop for work so I can get paid for it," reports one wise thought leader.

"Will GTA 6 include removable shoes and socks?" someone else inquires.

Officially, Rockstar's Discord is meant to be an easy place to "keep up with the latest in Rockstar Games news," the developer writes in its update post.

"Whether you're coordinating with a Heist crew, organizing a car meet, or putting a team together to take advantage of this week's Casino Story Mission bonuses," Rockstar says, "there's no better place to connect with like-minded players than on the newly launched official Rockstar Games Discord."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But what Rockstar fails to understand – or perhaps, refuses to accept – is that the like-mindedness that brings their fans together comes from a shared evolutionary urge to play GTA 6, and to never stop dreaming about the GTA 6 release date.

That said, Rockstar's Discord also proves that GTA fans can enjoy short breaks from their all-consuming GTA desires, too. These much needed respites happen in the moments when fans are actually taking care of themselves for once, like by engaging in their hobbies and posting text art of Among Us characters with gigantic, erect penises.

"Hi @RockstarGames GTA 6. Give me GTA 6," one Discord user says.

"Are they adding footjobs to GTA 6," wonders another.

"WE NEED GTA 4 REMASTER BEFORE GTA 6 NO ONE WANTS GTA 6 WE ALL WANT GTA 4 REMASTERED!!!" counters another poster.

While GTA 6 does not yet have an official release date, I'm glad, at least, that Rockstar was able to reinvent the Socratic seminar through its new Discord server.

GTA 6 will be "worth waiting for" says CEO of Rockstar owner, who teases that "we really focus on presenting something to the audience that they just haven't seen before."