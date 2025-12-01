New open-world MMO Where Winds Meet hits 9 million players in 2 weeks, with Steam reviews soaring at a "Very Positive" rating

Where Winds Meet has seen quite a successful launch, reaching over two million players within its first weekend and quickly racking up "Very Positive" reviews on Steam – but it appears the open-world MMO isn't done surpassing milestones just yet.

Although only two weeks have passed since Where Winds Meet launched globally on both Steam and PlayStation 5, the stunning MMO with action-packed Sekiro-style combat has been tearing up the charts and shows no signs of stopping. As developer Everstone Studio reveals in a new online post, the game has managed to reach over nine million players in the short couple of weeks it's been out in the wild.

"Winds rise through the bamboo forest, and with a sword in hand, we step into the Jianghu," reads Everstone Studio's announcement. "9 million wanderers have set out from our humble abode among the bamboo. Thank you." That's certainly no number to scoff at – but I can't say I'm surprised by it. After all, this is the same game that saw its devs assure players they wouldn't have to pay for anything to excel or enjoy it.