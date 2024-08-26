New Genshin Impact character Xilonen announced for update 5.1 – the open-world RPG's next Natlan hero and latest Geo 5-star is also another cat-girl

Genshin Impact update 5.0 and the open-world RPG's new Natlan region are due August 28, or late August 27 for much of the world, and now we know how update 5.1 will follow it up. After Mualani and Kinich in 5.0, Genshin's next 5-star character will be Xilonen, the Geo cat-girl first teased in an earlier Natlan trailer.

The official Genshin Impact social media accounts announced Xilonen earlier today, right on cue as patch 4.8 winds down and brings the Fontaine arc to a close. Developer HoYoverse typically reveals upcoming characters in batches, but Xilonen is the only 5.1 character at the time of writing.

Genshin has never released an X.1 patch without a new 5-star, in no small part to maintain the momentum (and revenue) of a region-sized expansion, so we can safely assume Xilonen will be a 5-star character. This would make Xilonen the first Geo 5-star since Chiori, and the second Geo character of Natlan alongside the free 4-star Kachina, who'll be available in update 5.0. Her weapon type and play style remain unknown.

#Xilonen — Ardent Flames Forge the SoulNanatzcayan Smith #GenshinImpact #NatlanImpactXilonen's skill with the forge is renowned throughout Natlan.Many come from far and wide to pay homage to her superb skill. Some hope to commission her to forge them weapons, while others… pic.twitter.com/7TOLW2LTECAugust 26, 2024

"Xilonen's skill with the forge is renowned throughout Natlan," a lore blurb reads, praising the leopard-tailed girl's work as a blacksmith. "Many come from far and wide to pay homage to her superb skill. Some hope to commission her to forge them weapons, while others only seek to see the visage of this great smith, such that they might have information of great interest to talk about."

After Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma , Xilonen has given gamers yet another pretty, blonde blacksmith to shower with fan art. Odds are good Xilonen will be playable in the first half of update 5.1, which should arrive on October 7/8, meaning Xbox players finally getting access to Genshin Impact will just miss her.

Genshin Impact gives out its first free 5-star character as update 5.0 pulls out the big guns for Natlan: custom-made artifacts and no more 50/50 odds on characters .