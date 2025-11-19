Ghost of Yotei is getting New Game+ next week in an update adding higher difficulties, accessibility settings, and more to Sucker Punch's open-world PS5 hit

We’re six weeks removed from the launch of Ghost of Yotei, and if you’ve managed to complete the game in that time, Sucker Punch is rolling out the ideal update for you. A Ghost of Yotei New Game Plus mode is being added, giving players the perfect reason to jump back in, bringing some other neat additions, too.

On November 24, New Game Plus will become available on Ghost of Yotei, a new PlayStation Blog post reveals. As you might expect, it requires completing the main story first, but once you do, you can go straight back to the start of the narrative, but with all the equipment you unlocked for Atsu in your inventory and all your abilities.

On top of that, there will be higher difficulties to test all the weapons, armor and skills you've acquired, and a couple of trophies to unlock. The achievement hunting doesn't end there, since there's another currency coming with the update, Ghost Flowers, with its own set of items and collectibles to be gradually bought up.