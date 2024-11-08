Death Stranding is finally on Xbox, but one of the console's best features triggers a game-ruining bug

Death Stranding was a surprise launched on Xbox yesterday, but there are already reports of a save bug that can occur if you use the console's quick resume function too much.

Dae Jim, the founder of the website LifeisXbox, has taken to Twitter to share the bad news. Jim writes, "After a longer period in suspension saving is blocked, kinda like what happens with online games and losing connection."

Quick resume is a really handy feature and I've always wondered what sort of magic Xbox had to use to make it work, but it seems like it would be best to give the feature a miss for Death Stranding, at least until a patch is made. For now, Jim recommends manually saving and quitting the game when you're done.

Fortunately, publisher 505 Games is already aware of the issue, so we may see a solution very soon. Jez Corden, editor at Windows Central also tweeted about the bug and the team responded to him, asking him to send it through their official support channels.

Quick resume somehow allows you to swap between several games or pieces of software on your Xbox consoles without the need for them to fully reboot from scratch. If you've never experienced it, it may not sound that cool, but there's something special about loading up a game you were playing a week ago and being in the exact same spot you left your character in within seconds.

If you're wondering how Death Stranding, formerly a PlayStation and PC exclusive, is now on Xbox, it's because developer Kojima Productions now has full ownership of the intellectual property rights. "It is my pleasure to finally announce that Death Stranding Director's Cut will be delivered to Xbox players ." Game director Hideo Kojima says in a press release.

He also promises, "Kojima Productions (Death Stranding) will continue to connect more and more players around the world, so please stay tuned." Death Stranding was also made available for the Amazon Luna, so who knows what it will be on next.

If you're thinking of seeing what all the fuss is about and if you really can make pee grenades (spoiler alert: you can) then you should take advantage of the 50% launch discount currently being offered on Xbox. Today, November 8, 2024, is the fifth anniversary of the game, and its sequel is coming out next year, so it's the perfect time to play.

If you're a new player diving into the game for the first time, we've got a comprehensive Death Stranding guide to help out.