Nintendo Switch deals are popping off at Walmart ahead of Memorial Day - here are the 5 games I’m buying this weekend

Nintendo Switch deals make up a solid foundation for any gamer’s Memorial Day sales shopping, and Walmart is holding the fort together particularly well this year. We’re seeing a number of games at between $10 and $15 off right now, with some even dropping to record-low prices ahead of the main event on Monday May 27. Crucially, though, none of these game deals are being beaten (or even matched) by other retailers, making Walmart the place to be right now.

I’ve been watching some of the latest and greatest Nintendo Switch games dropping their prices for a few months now. Super Mario RPG was the first to go, dipping down to the early $50s a couple of months ago before ducking under that threshold more recently. You’ll now find it for just $42.88 at Walmart (was $59.99) - that’s about as low as it’s been.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has told a similar story, though it took a little longer to get to today’s $46.20 rate (was $59.99). Considering similar releases like Super Mario 3D World are yet to hit these kinds of prices with any regularity, I believe now’s the time to take this leap. I’m not expecting to see material improvements on these kinds of rates in upcoming months, so I’ll be heading to checkout happy.

On my way, though, I’ll also be scooping up a copy of Mario vs Donkey Kong, Princess Peach Showtime, and The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - all at their lowest prices for the foreseeable future, and only at Walmart.

You’ll find all these early Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals just below, and plenty more discounts further down the page.

1. Super Mario RPG | $59.99 $42.88 at Walmart

Save $17.10 - Super Mario RPG is down to a fantastic $42.88 at Walmart right now. Not only is that the cheapest I’ve seen it in the last few weeks (when this price started to trickle down), but it’s also the best price on the web right now. Amazon and Best Buy are both behind on this one. Buy it if: ✅ You want a 3D Mario adventure

✅ You enjoy turn-based combat

✅ You played the original Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer classic platforming Price Check: Amazon: $47.99 | Best Buy: $59.99



2. Mario vs Donkey Kong | $49.99 $42.99 at Walmart

Save $7 - Walmart also has the best price on Mario vs Donkey Kong this Memorial Day so far, with a $7 discount on the port. Both Best Buy and Amazon are still stuck at full price on this cheaper release. Buy it if: ✅ You like Nintendo’s puzzlers

✅ You still want some platforming elements

✅ You want to play multiplayer Don't buy it if: ❌ You want classic Mario platforming Price Check: Amazon: $49.99 | Best Buy: $49.99



3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder | $59.99 $46.20 at Walmart

Save $13 - Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been doing surprisingly well in discounts since release, dropping away from its $59.99 MSRP a few months ago. This is about as far down the scale as it’s dropped so far, and considering other retailers are still at $50+ it’s a fantastic price. Buy it if: ✅ You want classic Mario action

✅ You need a new multiplayer game

✅ You want new mechanics Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D Mario Price Check: Amazon: $52.99 | Best Buy: $59.99

4. Princess Peach Showtime | $59.99 $49.14 at Walmart

Save $10 - Princess Peach Showtime is relatively new to the discount game, launching earlier in 2024 it hasn’t had the chance to come down in price too often. However, Walmart has an excellent $10 saving on the latest adventure in its Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals. Buy it if: ✅ You want an easy, relaxing experience

✅ You need a new multiplayer game

✅ You want to try lots of different mechanics Don't buy it if: ❌ You want precise platforming Price Check: Amazon: $51.75 | Best Buy: $59.99



5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $52.70 at Walmart

Save $17 - Tears of the Kingdom was already a higher-priced game, but Walmart is close to a $20 discount this week. I’ve typically seen the best prices on Link’s most recent adventure at this retailer, and that’s not stopping ahead of Memorial Day. Buy it if: ✅ You want to explore a large open world

✅ You enjoyed Breath of the Wild’s gameplay

✅ You're a Zelda fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You didn't enjoy Breath of the Wild Price Check: Amazon: $57.95 | Best Buy: $69.99



