Monster Hunter Wilds takes an infamously rare and annoying material from the old games and absolutely buries you in it – and also buries you in tiny spiders

News
By
published

We can thank the Nerscylla family for fixing the economy

Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot of spider boss Nerscylla
(Image credit: Capcom)

Among many other quality-of-life wins (and some losses), Monster Hunter Wilds seems to make a point of shoveling piles of a once-rare material at players while simultaneously making it nearly worthless, and we have a bunch of little spiders to thank.

First, a history lesson. Throughout the Monster Hunter series, several pieces of high-value equipment have required some version of Monster Fluid to craft, which is ordinarily extracted from small bug monsters. Squishing bugs – easy, right?

The problem is that killing these tiny bugs without destroying their bodies and, with them, their precious fluids, could be a headache. Ironically, ripping scales out of a dragon was often easier. I have, well, not fond memories but clear memories of using low rank weapons in endgame hunts or bringing stacks of poison bombs to kill these bugs as gently as possible. It had that 'herding cats' annoyance and inconsistency about it, but for certain armor pieces, there was no way around it.

Skip ahead to Monster Hunter Wilds and Capcom is practically giving out Monster Fluid on the street. I was explaining this to my hunting crew just last night, and Monster Hunter animator NCH handily summarized it in a Twitter post: "Infinite monster fluid now.... to think how hard it was to get back in the old games..."

Monster Hunter Wilds brought back the spider monster Nerscylla, and with it we've gotten dozens upon dozens of baby Nerscyllas which you can easily mow down en masse. Each one you squish is another shot of Monster Fluid in your pocket, and as NCH shows, you can even camp their spawn point for functionally infinite juice. This is yet another change that would blow the minds of old-school Monster Hunter players if you went back in time to share it, and I'm putting it on the list with slinger gathering as an uncontested win.

The kicker? Barely any gear seems to use Monster Fluid now, and none of the equipment that does seems especially valuable. Monster Hunter giveth, and taketh away.

Elsewhere in Monster Hunter boomer rants: Monster Hunter Wilds revived a play style I fell in love with almost 10 years ago, and now it's one of my favorite ways to play all over again.

See more PC Gaming News
Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds
As a stalwart member of the Dual Blades community, Monster Hunter Wilds has done us dirty by not importing Rise's beloved Wirebugs
Monster Hunter Wilds
I've played Monster Hunter Wilds for almost 60 hours and somehow missed this game-changing gathering tip
Monster Hunter Wilds beta low poly bug
Monster Hunter Wilds devs know players love the beta's buggy origami monsters: "It was a nice thing to see that people were enjoying it in a way that they were having fun"
A hunter runs towards a lunging Gravios in Monster Hunter Wilds, greatsword held aloft
Monster Hunter Wilds fixes my biggest issue with World: the monsters themselves
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot of a hunter holding a steel great sword
Monster Hunter Wilds revived a play style I fell in love with almost 10 years ago, and now it's one of my favorite ways to play all over again
Exploring the Scarlet Forest in Monster Hunter Wilds
15 hours in, Monster Hunter Wilds has relieved my anxiety from Rise – this really is my Monster Hunter World 2
Latest in Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot of spider boss Nerscylla
Monster Hunter Wilds takes an infamously rare and annoying material from the old games and absolutely buries you in it – and also buries you in tiny spiders
Monster Hunter Wilds
Playing Monster Hunter Wilds in multiplayer is a confusing mess, but in defiance of Capcom I've jury-rigged a co-op campaign that actually works
Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard
Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard location
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Capcom asks Monster Hunter Wilds players how they feel about the game in a survey longer than most hunts, and I guess y'all had feedback because it crashed due to "heavy traffic"
Monster Hunter Wilds Whoppers
How to catch a Monster Hunter Wilds Whopper
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
A Monster Hunter Wilds bug doomed one player to fight the 5-minute punching bag tutorial boss for a freakin' hour: "I’ve had to sharpen my weapon at least 15 times now"
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot of spider boss Nerscylla
Monster Hunter Wilds takes an infamously rare and annoying material from the old games and absolutely buries you in it – and also buries you in tiny spiders
Severance
Ben Stiller asked President Barack Obama to appear in Severance and he declined in the most Obama way: "Hey Ben, big fan of the show"
My Dress-Up Darling&#039;s Marin in cosplay
After 7 years, one of my favorite manga is suddenly ending and I don't know how to feel: My Dress-Up Darling finishes this month before the anime even gets season 2
Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble
Marvel Rivals' new Clone Rumble mode sounds like the kind of absolute chaos multiplayer games need more of
Doctor Doom facing off with the students of Doom Academy
Doom Academy #5 brings the series to a close with a confrontation between Doctor Doom and his students
The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back
It Takes Two dev's new co-op game Split Fiction launches as Metacritic's highest rated game of 2025, beating out Monster Hunter Wilds and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
More about monster hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds

Playing Monster Hunter Wilds in multiplayer is a confusing mess, but in defiance of Capcom I've jury-rigged a co-op campaign that actually works

Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard

Monster Hunter Wilds Ember Rufflizard location
Cosmo Jarvis

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey adds Shogun star to its massively star-studded cast, and I'm getting Oppenheimer vibes all over again
See more latest
Most Popular
Cosmo Jarvis
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey adds Shogun star to its massively star-studded cast, and I'm getting Oppenheimer vibes all over again
Severance
Ben Stiller asked President Barack Obama to appear in Severance and he declined in the most Obama way: "Hey Ben, big fan of the show"
My Dress-Up Darling&#039;s Marin in cosplay
After 7 years, one of my favorite manga is suddenly ending and I don't know how to feel: My Dress-Up Darling finishes this month before the anime even gets season 2
Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble
Marvel Rivals' new Clone Rumble mode sounds like the kind of absolute chaos multiplayer games need more of
Doctor Doom facing off with the students of Doom Academy
Doom Academy #5 brings the series to a close with a confrontation between Doctor Doom and his students
The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back
It Takes Two dev's new co-op game Split Fiction launches as Metacritic's highest rated game of 2025, beating out Monster Hunter Wilds and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Urban Dead
Cult text-based zombie MMO Urban Dead is shutting down after "a full 19 years, 8 months and 11 days" because of new UK legislation
PS5 30th Anniversary collection on a blue background
Echoing Xbox and Steam, PlayStation rolls out a beta program where you sign up to "test participating games for the PS5 console and PC" plus new features
One of the new Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4
"Don’t gaslight me": Borderlands 4 CEO Randy Pitchford begs fans to be optimistic about the upcoming FPS, otherwise "we'll all pay the price"
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 launches this July with new parks for "for the first time in 10 years," and you can pre-order to get a demo in June