Left for dead by Amazon and revived by Tencent, free anime MMO Blue Protocol: Star Resonance launches to over 90,000 Steam players but only 48% positive user reviews

Remember Blue Protocol? The hyped Amazon Games MMO featuring an anime aesthetic and tons of social systems. Well, that game got canned a while ago, but Tencent-backed developer Bokura recently revived it into Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, which managed to attract a boatload of players with mixed reactions out the gate.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance came out on Steam earlier this week and almost immediately courted over 94,000 concurrent players to race capybaras, fights monsters with your friends, and take part in mini-games that wouldn't look out of place in Genshin Impact.

Steam user reviews paint a slightly more dour picture, though, as only 48% of the 6,000 players who left feedback gave it a thumbs up. Star Resonance currently holds a 'Mixed' rating, with many complaining about its redundant currencies and the way the game locks players out of certain content.

"Art and style are cool, but that's the end of positive things to say," one review reads. "It's mobile-gamer gacha slop. Everything is time-gated, with limited daily attempts amounting to to a list of chores to accomplish to keep you logging in each day."

"It locks you from progressing from the story, farming, dungeons, mining, etc," another says. "You basically are not allowed to play for more than 30 mins without being locked out from something. Everything as a energy gauge. It is a mobile gacha game that tries to compete with actual MMORPGs games but cannot compare."

Another simply lists out the 16 in-game currencies/vouchers.

