Dune: Awakening devs apologize for a lack of communication and say it's due to "state mandated" vacations, but now we have a new roadmap and 10-months worth of updates to look forward to

As a live-service game, Dune: Awakening has the unenviable task of keeping everyone that plays it engaged and interested forever. So, to reassure players that there is indeed more to look forward to, developer Funcom shares an updated roadmap that looks into the future like Muad'Dib himself.

In September, you can expect a free chapter two update and the Lost Harvest DLC. This adds a new contract chain and quest locations, as well as new building pieces and decorations, weapons, and armor. The chapter two update will expand the story and let you re-customize your character, but neither of these releases will change the endgame.

By the end of March, 2026, we should have a revamped endgame with the free chapter three update, as well as new cosmetics in the Raiders of the Broken Lands DLC. By the end of June, 2026, we'll have our third DLC, The Water Wars, which is all about water shipper families feuding and fighting for control of Arrakis' polar caps.

The developers also noted down their monthly workflow, which involves collecting your feedback, testing bugs internally, and implementing fixes and improvements before pushing them onto the Test server and then the live one.

Funcom notes, "We've been playing whack-a-mole with bugs, cheats and exploits during the July month of summer. We've banned thousands of cheaters, fixed a bunch of duplication and exploit bugs and continued working on the stability of the game." It felt like every week, a new item duplication glitch popped up.

The devs also apologize for the lack of communication, stating that, with some of "the team having their well earned (and state mandated) vacations, customer service and the community team have not always had access to developers who can answer their every question."

It looks like an exciting year ahead for Dune: Awakening, and I truly hope Funcom adds some proper worm riding into the game eventually. Check out the full roadmap right here.

