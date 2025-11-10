"Devastated doesn’t even begin to cover it": Warhammer MMO got obliterated by NetEase shutdown before it could be announced, and devs can’t believe "no one will get to see the amazing work" now that it’s dead

The developers of a cancelled Warhammer MMO have responded to its cancellation and the end of their partnership with publisher NetEase.

Last week, MMO legend Jack Emmert (City of Heroes, Star Trek Online) confirmed on LinkedIn (thanks, FRVR ) that his studio, Jackalyptic Games, was ending their partnership with NetEase "after nearly three and a half years." Jackalyptic Games has been working on an as-of-now unannounced Warhammer MMO since 2022.

While Emmert didn't say the studio was closing himself, senior UI engineer Joseph Sierejko followed up with a post of his own , saying, "My time at Jackalyptic and the studio as a whole is coming to an end." Meanwhile, sound engineer Ben Dahl says, "myself and the majority of the studio are now looking for a new home."

Sierejko added, "The last 2 1/2 years have easily been the most informative of my entire career, and it’s in no small part because of the insane talent every one of my colleagues exhibited," and that "my only real regret is that no one will get to see the amazing work everyone’s done."

Dahl added that "devastated doesn’t even begin to cover it," and "I am incredibly proud of what our two-person audio team was able to achieve" on the cancelled project. While Nick Barone – who worked on Amazon's New World, which was confirmed to be ending support last month – praised Jackalyptic Games, saying, "This is easily the most talented group I have ever worked with for such a small team."

