Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 star "cannot wait" to join the cast of Warframe developer's new fantasy MMO Soulframe

Name a big fantasy RPG that's come out in the last few years and chances are, Jennifer English can be heard somewhere in its voice cast. After playing Baldur's Gate 3's Shadowheart, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Maelle, and Elden Ring's Latenna, the prominent voice actor is back in yet another fantasy roleplaying game.

Digital Extremes, the studio behind the surprisingly long-running sci-fi MMO Warframe, is side-stepping into the fantasy realm with its similarly-named, upcoming MMO Soulframe. And, just yesterday, the company held another dev stream to announce that English will be voicing Alora, the Empress of Eldveil.

"Greetings, Envoys," English said during the stream. "I had the strangest dream, you see, of a fairy who spoke in threes. She told me thus, 'Beyond the veil from whence I hail where all is Fey and flora, I'm growing weak and cannot speak, so I've a question for ya. Lend me your voice - you haven't a choice - soon, they'll call us Alora.' And, naturally, I said yes, and we simply cannot wait to meet you."

We don't know too much about this Empress just yet, but a newly released piece of concept art shows off her awesome outfit, complete with a headcrab hat and winged cape. We'll need to wait and see whether she's a force for good or evil, but with a getup that funky, I have no choice but to stan.

Elsewhere in the stream, Digital Extremes dived into the twelfth update for Soulframe's playtest, coming in two weeks with stuff like improved tutorialization, a new greatsword weapon, and a fast travel system. Last we heard, the devs weren't sure when the game would be ready for a proper launch.

