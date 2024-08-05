10 years after a World of Warcraft bug robbed them of rare legacy mounts, MMO fans are thrilled to discover that Blizzard has finally fixed it

World of Warcraft players are getting some long-overdue mounts and achievements thanks to a new update that remedies a bug that's been hanging around for 10 years.

Last week, one confused fan of the MMO took to the forum to ask why they got a free Warlord's Deathwheel mount. The short version is that they logged onto a Mists of Pandaria character for the first time in a hot minute before realizing that their set-up was messed up. So, they returned to their main account to find that the legacy mount was waiting for them.

Some joined the thread to share that something similar happened to them while others got to work discovering how it happened – the Warlord's Deathwheel's mount was only obtainable through a promotion that happened 10 years back, you see, so not many can claim having one. One player eventually wagered that the original poster's account must have been flagged as being able to receive it when it was available despite them not actually getting it. According to one community manager, that's basically it.

"We looked into this and yes," community manager Randy 'Kaivax' Jordan says. "The reason was something like a bug or crash that was invoked the instant that the mount was initially supposed to be awarded, and then a fix for that as a result of a recent update. And there may be other achievements that a very small number of players have been missing, until now."

The Warlord's Deathwheel was the result of an eight-episode web series from 2014 that combined Warcraft and American Chopper. Two teams representing the Alliance and Horde went head-to-head to design and build a chopper, and that's how the winning Horde-only motorbike mount came to be. Picking it up should have been as simple as logging into World of Warcraft in August 2014, though for some it's clearly taken a hot minute. Better late than never, you could say.

