Minecraft surprise drops a full-blown Dragon Ball Z fighting game with 1v1, 5v5, and co-op modes, voxelized Goku and buff Bulma, and skins for the main game

Minecraft has surprise dropped a Dragon Ball Z crossover DLC, complete with a full-blown fighting game and skins to wear outside the fighting ring.

On Minecraft's official website, developer Mojang announced that the Minecraft Dragon Ball Z DLC, developed by Cyclone, is available now on Minecraft Marketplace. It costs 1510 in-game coins, or around $8.99, and includes a 5v5 mode, co-op, and individual rounds, as well as a suite of themed skins for the main game. You can see it all in action in the trailer embedded just below:

The roster of 11 fighters includes fan-favorite villains and heroes including Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, Frieza, Trunks, Krillin, Android 18, Cell, Android 17, and Majin Buu, each with their own unique abilities. Goku's got his Kamehameha and Ki blasts, Vegeta has his Galick Gun and Ultimate Final Flash... you get the idea. You unlock characters as you go by defeating them in battle.

True to form, you'll take part in the World Martial Arts Tournament and climb the ranks by duking it out in iconic locations from the manga and anime series like the Cell Games Arena and Planet Namek, while other spots like Kami's Temple will be used to let you choose your character. Meanwhile, you can also chill out and recharge in Capsule Corporation.

A very buff Bulma. (Image credit: Mojang)

Outside of the arena, the DLC also includes a skin pack that lets you dress up as various DBZ icons like the above fighters, but also as a wonderfully jacked Bulma and others. Finally, there's a limited time Scouter headband you can pick up as part of the collab. That way you can clock the power levels of both friend and foe, naturally, at "over 9000."

