Hideo Kojima says "no one ever told me" Konami turned down a Matrix game – but maybe there "could’ve been a way to make it work" despite Metal Gear Solid 2

Hideo Kojima has revealed he was unaware of the pitch that he would make a game based on The Matrix, despite reports that the Wachowski sisters asked him to do so directly.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced from an interview with former vice president of licensing at Konami Digital Entertainment, Christopher Bergstresser, that Lilly and Lana Wachowski pitched that Hideo Kojima make a game based on The Matrix , with a further anonymous source saying Kojima would continue to "show strong interest" despite working on Metal Gear Solid 2 at the time. However, the man himself has come out to say that he was utterly unaware that such a suggestion ever happened.

I was surprised to see on social media that the Wachowski sisters had “offered me a Matrix game project!” back in 1999. In all these 26 years, no one ever told me such a conversation had taken place. At the time, we were mutual fans and exchanged emails. The Matrix hadn’t been… pic.twitter.com/4P10P9eEfTOctober 29, 2025

In a post on Twitter, Kojima says, "I was surprised to see on social media that the Wachowski sisters had 'offered me a Matrix game project!' back in 1999. In all these 26 years, no one ever told me such a conversation had taken place."

Kojima explains that he and the Wachowski sisters had exchanged emails as they were "mutual fans" and that they met three times when The Matrix was released in Japan.

One of those times was when "they were invited to the headquarters of Konami’s CS Division," where Kojima notes, "When I arrived at the headquarters, their meeting with Mr. Kitaue, the head of the CS Division, had just ended."

This meeting with Kitaue was where the Matrix game pitch supposedly took place, which Kitaue turned down, although the previous report said Kojima and Aki Saito were also present (Kojima said that "Aki wasn't even there").

So while the meeting to pitch a Kojima-led Matrix game may have happened, Kojima wasn't present for it (which, to be fair, this was 26 years ago, it's easy to mix up details, especially when Kojima was present directly afterward).

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Kojima being unaware of the project does conflict with the anonymous report he was still interested in the project after it was rejected, he does note "I was already extremely busy with MGS2 and probably couldn’t have accepted the offer right away. But if someone had told me, maybe there could’ve been a way to make it work."