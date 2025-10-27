Hideo Kojima supposedly had "strong interest" in making a Matrix game adaptation after the Wachowskis asked him to, but Konami said "no"

Kojima would have been working on Metal Gear Solid 2 at the time

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hideo Kojima reportedly had a "strong interest" in making a Matrix game after being pitched on the idea by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, but Konami wasn't as keen.

Time Extension interviewed former vice president of licensing at Konami Digital Entertainment, Christopher Bergstresser, about a report from NextGen magazine that Hideo Kojima's team at Konami was a forerunner in developing a game based on The Matrix. Bergstresser recalled that "The Wachowskis were big fans of Kojima" and that "we got a call from the Wachowskis, who wanted to come in and meet with Kojima. So they did!"

Development on Metal Gear Solid 2 had already started by the time The Matrix was released, according to the game's design document, which states it would begin "full-scale development" by June 1999. Not to mention, Kojima was also in the producer's chair for Zone of the Enders, which – like Metal Gear Solid 2 – was released in 2001. Given that MGS2 is probably one of the most anticipated sequels ever, I suppose it's not a surprise Konami would want Kojima focused on that (and frankly, I'm glad it happened like it did given MGS 2 and 3 are two of the best games ever made).

