BioWare fans reckon they've found evidence Mass Effect 5 is bringing back the RPG series' classic Renegade/Paragon morality

BioWare fans are theorizing that the next Mass Effect will bring back the iconic series' moral binary system, making players decide between Paragon (good-ish) and Renegade (bad-ish) choices in the game.

That's based on a potentially hidden detail spotted in one of the upcoming game's posters, as well as a new comment made by BioWare producer and Mass Effect 5 project director Michael Gamble.

BioWare first shared a poster of our faceless protagonist's silhouette on N7 Day in 2023, but as you can see in the embedded post below, eagle-eyed fans have finally sussed out that Mass Effect's Paragon and Renegade logos can be superimposed onto the image. Adding more fuel to the fire is Gamble's quotes from a couple of days ago, which seemingly kickstarted a fresh round of speculation.

The renegade/paragon system is absolutely returning for Mass Effect 5 https://t.co/4OY9iUD2Cs pic.twitter.com/htjke2gz1CJanuary 3, 2025

"Yes, it’s true that more people played Paragon," he tweeted. "But, it would have been meaningless if Renegade had not existed. The ability to choose is stronger than the number of people playing any option." It would probably be odd if he didn't take that mindset to the game he's leading now.

The OG Mass Effect trilogy handled morality slightly differently than the studio's other big series, Dragon Age, by adopting more clear cut 'good' and 'bad' choices. Doing or saying something a little morally ambiguous - like punching an exploitative journalist - would net you Renegade points, while more empathetic dialogue options and decisions would give you Paragon points. Sliding far enough to either side of the spectrum would then open up especially devilish or gentle options.

