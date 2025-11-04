Less than 3 months after NetEase shut it down, new studio from Dragon Age and Halo devs gets resurrected

After being shut down by NetEase back in August, a studio founded by former BioWare developer Rich Vogel has been reactivated. T-Minus Zero Entertainment is back in business thanks to a group of industry veterans, with a revamped mission statement and the express intention of getting more funding.

Previously, T-Minus Zero Entertainment was working on a new third-person multiplayer shooter with a sci-fi setting. The project was unnamed and hadn’t been revealed to the public yet. Founded in 2023, NetEase funded the outfit, before it and several other studios fell victim to cuts within the conglomerate, prompting swift closure.

Until now, as a "tight group of veteran technical and creative leaders" have brought T-Minus Zero back from the dead as an independent venture. Zachary Beaudoin is now the CEO and executive producer, having been production director before now, and Scott Stevens, Mark Tucker, and Jeff Dobson have retained positions on the team. Vogel still has T-Minus listed on his LinkedIn at time of writing, but it's unknown if he's actually still involved in any capacity.

(Image credit: T-Minus Zero Entertainment)

There aren't any overt clues about the game they're working on, or if it's even the same one that was being developed when Vogel was in charge. Previously, there was a playable build before NetEase pulled the plug, and "the response from players, partners, and peers validated our belief that what we were building had genuine market potential."

In the studio's revival announcement, Beaudoin says that the new mission involves offering a "novel gaming experience," with "a genre-forward concept with strong proof-of-interest and scalability across platforms."

Furthermore, he continues: "We are now seeking co-financing partners for our next round of development financing. Our immediate goal: bring our concept to full production with the right strategic allies – those who value quality gameplay-first experiences, executional excellence, and a sustainable business model."

Beaudoin alone brings considerable pedigree, having held lead positions in BioWare, Activision/Blizzard, and Crystal Dynamics in his career to date. Stevens worked on Call of Duty: Ghosts and Halo 4. These devs have considerable acumen for shaping and shipping massive games.

The team is taking inspiration from indie films, with financing being "focused, project-based, and partnership-friendly." Right now, the goal is to get more investors on board to flesh out the game further, all with scalability and a sustainable business model in mind.

