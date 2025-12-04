Left 4 Dead co-creator is directing a mysterious co-op shooter for JJ Abrams' production company, and Sony's going to publish it: "We hope to deliver a bold, innovative experience"

Four years out from the launch of Back 4 Blood, another Left 4 Dead vet is making a different co-op shooter. This one sounds intriguing, insofar as it's being distributed by Sony, and developed by Bad Robot Games, the video games wing of JJ Abrams' production company.

The as-yet-unannounced co-operative multiplayer game is being led by Mike Booth, the co-creator of Left 4 Dead and co-founder of Turtle Rock Studios, and it's coming to PC and PlayStation 5. No other details are known, though it’s teased in the announcement of the publishing deal with Sony Interactive Entertainment that "more will be shared" at some point in the future.

"With the support of PlayStation, we hope to deliver a bold, innovative experience that is truly special for players," Anna Sweet, Bad Robot Games CEO, said in a statement. "I could not be more excited that Mike Booth is at the creative helm, crafting a cooperative adventure that will lead to unforgettable moments with friends."

This is the first game to be made fully in-house at Bad Robot Games. Prior to this, the studio contributed various elements to Silent Hill: Ascension, Weird West, and Moonbreaker, quite a disparate selection of releases. Assuming the intention here is for something akin to Arc Raiders, Helldivers 2, or indeed, Left 4 Dead, then it’ll be on a different scale entirely to the company's previous games, too.

Besides Left 4 Dead, Booth has worked on Counter-Strike and Team Fortress 2, and spent time working for Blizzard, before joining Bad Robot Games, where he's now the CCO. That's a strong pedigree when it comes to multiplayer game design - we'll see what comes of it.

No Man's Sky lead says Sony has a "KNACK for this kind of thing" as people try and riddle out the viral Game Awards teaser – that, or "Geoff is simply opening a hell portal."