Tales of Graces f Remastered is only the first of many remakes that fans of Bandai Namco's beloved JRPG series can expect

Bandai Namco revealed its long-awaited remaster of Tales of Graces f yesterday, but there's much more where that came from - a new project aiming to bring more of the JRPG series' classics back is in the works.

Yesterday's Nintendo Direct brought news of many fan-favorite JRPG bangers, from a Rune Factory spin-off to Tales of Graces f Remastered. The latter announcement was on the minds of Tales stans worldwide for quite a while - so much so, that even general producer Yusuke Tomizawa discusses it in his new message celebrating the longtime series' 30th anniversary. "We had received requests for the remastering of the game from many passionate fans," the general producer said.

Tomizawa adds that he's "very happy to finally be able to fulfill this wish" - but Bandai won't stop after Tales of Graces f Remastered releases on January 17, 2025. The developer explains that the studio has "been working hard to ensure that Tales games can be enjoyed easily by long-term fans and newcomers, so please look forward to it!" This coupled with the official 30th-anniversary website implies something very exciting - more Tales of remasters.

Tales of Graces f Remastered - Producer Message - YouTube Watch On

The site mentions a "Remastered Project" in honor of the anniversary that will see past titles revived, but it doesn't clarify which coming games fans should expect - aside from Tales of Graces f. Tomizawa does, however, state that "a variety of announcements to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Tales" are still in the works, which means specifics will likely come later. Fans are already speculating, though: "I need to see news on Tales of Xillia," one example reads on Twitter.

Amid countless comments expressing hope for Tales of Xillia and its sequel to leave their PS3 prison, others look to different titles from the past. "I hope they release the other Tales of games that didn't get a Western release like Tales of Rebirth," another fan writes online. I'm keeping my own fingers crossed for a remaster of Tales of the Abyss myself - and it seems that I'm not alone, either. "This is cool and all but y'all need to remaster Abyss ASAP," one Tales fan adds.

