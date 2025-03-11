Square Enix remembers that Chrono Trigger exists, announcing various new projects as it celebrates the Dragon Ball, Final Fantasy, and Dragon Quest royalty behind the cult JRPG

Chrono Trigger is 30 years old today, and Square Enix is celebrating with a tease that "various projects that go beyond the world of the game" are launching over the next year "to express our gratitude" to everyone who has played the beloved JRPG so far.

The news comes from Square Enix's socials, where the company asks you to sit tight and "please look forward" to more information as it comes over the next year.

"Today marks the 30th anniversary of the release of "Chrono Trigger" in 1995," a tweet reads. "This timeless masterpiece that transcends generations and is still talked about today was born from a dream project by Yuji Horii of 'Dragon Quest,' Akira Toriyama of 'Dragon Ball,' and Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of 'Final Fantasy.'

"As we mark the 30th anniversary, we will be launching various projects that go beyond the world of the game over the next year to express our gratitude to everyone who has played Chrono Trigger so far."

We'll have to wait and see what those plans look like in full, though it has been revealed that the Square Enix Music Channel on YouTube is hosting a special livestream spotlighting Chrono Trigger's soundtrack on March 14.

Maybe that's the gist of what we'll get in the future, maybe not. Me? A way to play Chrono Trigger beyond PC would be lovely. The PC port has improved over time following a rocky launch, but the option to play the beloved JRPG on the PS5 or Nintendo Switch would be dandy, just like we can with follow-up Chrono Cross.

